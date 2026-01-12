Saiyami Kher Shines in Vikram Phadnis' Directorial Debut

Saiyami Kher is gearing up to star in an upcoming drama film directed by Vikram Phadnis, marking his debut in Hindi cinema. The film will also see performances from Vineet Kumar Singh and Tahir Raj Bhasin, with production already in progress in Mumbai.

According to a press release, Kher has found a profound connection to the film's story, which is produced by Reel Euphoria in partnership with Knight Sky Movies. Expressing her enthusiasm, Kher mentioned the role's demanding nature that requires deep emotional honesty, calling it a perfect way to kickstart 2026.

Phadnis, making his third directorial venture, reunites Singh and Kher after their previous collaboration in 2025's 'Jaat'. While details of the plot remain under wraps, the film promises to deliver gripping drama and character depth. Future projects for Kher include 'Haiwaan', alongside noted actors Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan.