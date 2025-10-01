Flotilla of Hope: Activists Battle Gaza Blockade
A flotilla carrying around 500 activists, including notable figures like Greta Thunberg and Mandla Mandela, aims to breach Israel's blockade of Gaza, hoping to deliver symbolic humanitarian aid. While Spain and Italy have cautioned the activists, Israeli authorities continue to block the attempt citing security concerns.
A flotilla carrying activists aimed at breaching Israel's blockade of Gaza is on high alert after being approached by a warship nearing Palestinian territory. Activists anticipate interception by Israeli forces, a common fate for past flotilla attempts.
Spain and Italy initially sent naval escorts; however, Italy advised activists to turn back. The Global Sumud Flotilla reported harassment by an Israeli warship but no interception. Organisers claim 50 vessels with 500 activists aboard, including figures like Greta Thunberg, are participating, carrying symbolic aid.
Despite offering rescue contingencies, Italy and Spain urge the flotilla to avoid crossing the blockade. Critics view the blockade as unjust collective punishment, while Israel argues it's a security measure against Hamas. The flotilla continues, maintaining pressure on Israeli authorities and drawing international attention.
