Congress President Kharge Undergoes Successful Pacemaker Procedure

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge successfully underwent a pacemaker implantation procedure due to age-related health concerns. His son, Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge, announced that the 83-year-old leader is stable and recuperating well at M S Ramaiah Hospital.

Priyank Kharge assured the public of his father's good health, stating the operation was performed to address breathlessness and stabilize Kharge's heart rate. He emphasized there is no reason for concern, and expressed gratitude for the public's support.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah visited the Congress president, who also serves as the leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, to personally wish him a speedy recovery. Doctors have advised Kharge to take a few days' rest post-surgery.

