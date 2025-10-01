Left Menu

Putin's Expected Visit: Strengthening India-Russia Strategic Ties

Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to visit India in December for annual summit talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The discussions aim to strengthen strategic partnerships in defense, trade, and energy. The visit may also involve procuring additional S-400 air defense missile systems from Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 19:27 IST
Putin's Expected Visit: Strengthening India-Russia Strategic Ties
Vladimir Putin
  • Country:
  • India

Russian President Vladimir Putin is poised to visit India around December 5, with plans to engage in pivotal summit talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to sources familiar with the proceedings. This meeting is anticipated to yield significant advancements in solidifying strategic bilateral ties.

Preparations are underway for this high-level visit, but the precise duration of Putin's stay remains undecided. Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is expected to travel to India next month to finalize the details of the visit.

Central to the talks between Modi and Putin will be enhancing the 'Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership' between India and Russia, with a strong focus on defense, security, trade, and energy cooperation. There is speculation that India may seek to procure additional S-400 air defense missile systems following their pivotal role in Operation Sindoor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fabtech Technologies IPO Soars with Over 2x Subscription

Fabtech Technologies IPO Soars with Over 2x Subscription

 India
2
Maharashtra Scraps Bus Fare Hike Amidst Flood Crisis

Maharashtra Scraps Bus Fare Hike Amidst Flood Crisis

 India
3
ATM Heist in Delhi's Shahbad Dairy: Robbers Use Gas Welding Machine

ATM Heist in Delhi's Shahbad Dairy: Robbers Use Gas Welding Machine

 India
4
New Chinese Arsenal Challenges Taiwan's Asymmetric Defense

New Chinese Arsenal Challenges Taiwan's Asymmetric Defense

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025