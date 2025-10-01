Putin's Expected Visit: Strengthening India-Russia Strategic Ties

Russian President Vladimir Putin is poised to visit India around December 5, with plans to engage in pivotal summit talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to sources familiar with the proceedings. This meeting is anticipated to yield significant advancements in solidifying strategic bilateral ties.

Preparations are underway for this high-level visit, but the precise duration of Putin's stay remains undecided. Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is expected to travel to India next month to finalize the details of the visit.

Central to the talks between Modi and Putin will be enhancing the 'Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership' between India and Russia, with a strong focus on defense, security, trade, and energy cooperation. There is speculation that India may seek to procure additional S-400 air defense missile systems following their pivotal role in Operation Sindoor.

(With inputs from agencies.)