Greenland Stands Firm Against U.S. Takeover Amidst Global Defense Tensions

In a bold declaration, Greenland's government asserted its intention to bolster the defense of the Arctic territory through NATO, simultaneously rejecting U.S. President Donald Trump's aspiration to acquire the island.

President Trump previously stated the necessity for U.S. ownership of Greenland, a key strategic and mineral-rich location, to deter Russian or Chinese influence. However, Greenland's coalition government emphasized a unified NATO-driven defense framework, clearly opposing any U.S. dominance.

As a member of the Danish Commonwealth and NATO, Greenland's commitment to democratic principles and international law remains steadfast, according to Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen. The move towards greater independence has been a shared aim among Greenland's political factions, further distancing the island from external control aspirations.

(With inputs from agencies.)