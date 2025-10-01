Gandhi Path Yatra: A March for Non-Violence and Women's Safety

The Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee has initiated a two-day march aimed at promoting non-violence and safeguarding women's rights in the state. Led by OPCC president Bhakta Charan Das, the march commenced on October 2, coinciding with Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary.

Bhakta Charan Das arrived in Malkangiri from Jeypore airport to lead the procession. As a symbolic start, he unveiled a Mahatma Gandhi statue at Mugi Point in Kalimela block, emphasizing Gandhi's path of peace. 'Gandhi Pathe Odisha' is more than a march; it's a call to action to protect the interests of Odisha and ensure women's respect and safety.

The initiative has been trimmed from its initial year-long schedule due to the Nuapada byelection. While Congress's march occurred concurrently statewide, the opposition Biju Janata Dal plans a separate month-long yatra from October 9.

