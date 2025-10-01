Unity for Peace: UN Chiefs Converge in Delhi

The Indian Army is set to host a landmark three-day conclave, inviting top military officials from nations contributing troops for UN peacekeeping missions. Scheduled in New Delhi from October 14 to 16, the event will draw senior leaders from over 30 countries, fostering essential dialogue and cooperation.

Deputy Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Rakesh Kapoor, emphasized that the conclave aims to pave the way for enhanced collaboration and collective preparedness in tackling contemporary peacekeeping challenges. India, as a key contributor to UN missions, seeks to provide a high-level forum to share best practices and foster mutual understanding.

The conclave will highlight India's enduring role in global peace efforts, embodying the ethos of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (the world is one family). The discussions will focus on strengthening peacekeeping cooperation through dialogue, interoperability, and capacity building, positioning India as a collaborative partner in maintaining international peace.