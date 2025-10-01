Left Menu

Maharashtra's 'Wet Drought' Debate: Uddhav Thackeray Urges Immediate Farmer Relief

Uddhav Thackeray criticizes Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis for dismissing the term 'wet drought' and pleads for swift financial support to flood-affected farmers. Thackeray calls for Rs 50,000 per hectare aid and loan waivers, while Deputy CM Eknath Shinde defends the state's response and relief efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-10-2025 23:47 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 23:47 IST
Maharashtra's 'Wet Drought' Debate: Uddhav Thackeray Urges Immediate Farmer Relief
Uddhav Thackeray, president of Shiv Sena (UBT), has called on Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to refrain from disregarding the term 'wet drought' and instead focus on offering comprehensive assistance to affected farmers. Thackeray demands the state provide Rs 50,000 per hectare to flood-hit farmers along with a complete loan waiver.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde countered Thackeray's remarks, questioning his past efforts when he served as chief minister. Shinde assured that the BJP-led government is committed to delivering substantial relief and highlighted past financial contributions to farmers through various schemes.

The ongoing political exchange comes amidst significant agricultural damage caused by rains and floods across Maharashtra. Thackeray insists on immediate government action, criticizing the levy imposed on sugar mills and urging for the construction of temporary shelters and concrete homes for displaced residents.

