Keir Starmer's Strategic Indo-UK Diplomatic Endeavor

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will visit India from October 8 to October 9 in an effort to reinforce the bilateral partnership with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This marks Starmer's first trip to India since he assumed office in July last year.

The visit follows a landmark free trade agreement inked in July, designed to enhance market access and double bilateral trade by 2030. Starmer's discussions with Modi will touch on the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, aligning their efforts with 'Vision 2035' — a decade-long roadmap aimed at bolstering ties in trade, defense, education, and more.

Key events include the sixth edition of the Global Fintech Fest in Mumbai, where Starmer and Modi will deliver keynote speeches. They will also engage with business leaders on the Central Economic and Trade Agreement, exploring new investment opportunities and enhancing economic cooperation between the two nations.

