Amit Shah Champions 'Swadeshi' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' Amid Tax Reliefs
Union Home Minister Amit Shah advocates the 'Swadeshi' movement and praises the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative, highlighting tax reliefs and urging development while addressing gatherings in Jagdalpur and Goa. Shah appeals to youth to abandon Naxalism, emphasizing the government's dedication to fostering growth in affected regions like Bastar.
- Country:
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has emphatically endorsed the return to 'Swadeshi', highlighting recent tax cuts implemented by the central government in sectors such as income tax and GST, as he addressed a crowd during Bastar Dussehra celebrations in Jagdalpur, Chhattisgarh.
Shah commended the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative in Bambolim, Goa, asserting that it has bolstered the economy by promoting 'Make in India' while tackling unemployment. He called on the Goa Chief Minister to persist with the Swayampurna Goa initiative, which is aligned with Aatmanirbhar Bharat's objectives of addressing local challenges.
In Bastar, Shah urged youth to reject Naxal violence, promising developmental funding for areas freed from the insurgency. He dismissed the need for dialogue with Naxals, reinforcing the government's commitment to development in affected regions. The BJP government aims to eradicate Naxalism by March 31, 2026.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Convince those misled by Naxalism to shun violence and join mainstream: Amit Shah to people in Chhattisgarh's Jagdalpur.
I prayed to Maa Danteshwari to give security forces' strength to rid Bastar of Naxalism: Amit Shah in Chhattisgarh's Jagdalpur.
March 31, 2026 has been set as deadline to bid farewell to Naxalism from this land: Amit Shah in Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh.