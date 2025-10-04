Amit Shah Champions 'Swadeshi' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' Amid Tax Reliefs

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has emphatically endorsed the return to 'Swadeshi', highlighting recent tax cuts implemented by the central government in sectors such as income tax and GST, as he addressed a crowd during Bastar Dussehra celebrations in Jagdalpur, Chhattisgarh.

Shah commended the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative in Bambolim, Goa, asserting that it has bolstered the economy by promoting 'Make in India' while tackling unemployment. He called on the Goa Chief Minister to persist with the Swayampurna Goa initiative, which is aligned with Aatmanirbhar Bharat's objectives of addressing local challenges.

In Bastar, Shah urged youth to reject Naxal violence, promising developmental funding for areas freed from the insurgency. He dismissed the need for dialogue with Naxals, reinforcing the government's commitment to development in affected regions. The BJP government aims to eradicate Naxalism by March 31, 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)