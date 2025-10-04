Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Religious Structure in Jharkhand

BJP's Babulal Marandi has accused the Jharkhand government of pandering to minorities over an illegal religious structure in Gumla. Alleging political bias, Marandi demands immediate removal and legal action. The JMM refutes the claims, accusing Marandi of spreading communal politics to maintain relevance.

BJP president and leader of the opposition in Jharkhand, Babulal Marandi, has leveled serious accusations against the state government led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, alleging the appeasement of minority communities. At the center of this allegation is a recent controversy over a so-called illegal religious structure that has appeared in Gumla.

According to Marandi, the structure, identified as a 'tazia' and constructed out of bricks and bamboo, occupies private land in Azad Basti, Raza Colony. This action allegedly took place more than three weeks ago, despite police complaints made by the landowner, Rupesh Kumar Singh. Marandi's letter, shared with the media, emphasizes the lack of action from the authorities and claims connections to a larger narrative of 'land jihad and love jihad.'

The controversy has stirred political tensions, with JMM's national general secretary, Vinod Pandey, countering Marandi's allegations by accusing him of indulging in communal politics. Pandey further criticized Marandi for spreading 'lies and rumors' to remain politically relevant. Meanwhile, Marandi has warned of a statewide protest should the government fail to address the issue.

