Hope Amidst Conflict: A New Path for Gaza

Israeli strikes on Gaza continued despite U.S. President Trump’s call to stop, following Hamas' interest in his peace plan. 36 were killed over the weekend, sparking global hopes for resolution. Trump sent envoys to negotiate as Gazans express hope for an end to the two-year war.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-10-2025 23:47 IST | Created: 04-10-2025 23:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Despite urging from U.S. President Donald Trump, Israeli strikes in Gaza persisted, resulting in the deaths of 36 people, including children, over the weekend. The bombardments came after Hamas expressed tentative interest in a peace plan aiming to end the two-year-old conflict.

Israel maintained that the strikes targeted Hamas militants posing threats, stating regret over any civilian casualties. Meanwhile, Trump sent envoys to the region to finalize negotiations and called for swift action on his plan, which includes hostage exchanges and ceasefire agreements.

Globally, there is cautious optimism after Hamas's response, with hopes for a peaceful resolution and hostages' release remaining. However, skepticism persists regarding Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu's commitment to implement the ceasefire without interruption, amid pressure from his far-right coalition.

