Left Menu

Hope on the Horizon: Netanyahu Eyes Hostage Release Amid US Peace Push

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu aims to announce the release of hostages from Gaza soon, as indirect talks with Hamas progress in Egypt. The US plans to end the war, with Israel adopting a defensive stance. Trump demanded a swift response from Hamas, threatening withdrawn support otherwise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Telaviv | Updated: 05-10-2025 00:31 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 00:31 IST
Hope on the Horizon: Netanyahu Eyes Hostage Release Amid US Peace Push
Israeli Prime Minister

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced potential progress in hostage negotiations, expressing hopes for imminent resolutions as discussions with Hamas unfold in Egypt. These talks focus on implementing a US-devised peace strategy that could finally end the hostilities in Gaza.

Saturday evening, Netanyahu commented on the delegation sent to Cairo, tasked with finalizing crucial technicalities. Following COVID-19-related tensions, Netanyahu's latest statement responded to a partial acceptance by Hamas of the US peace proposal. The plan envisions a ceasefire, hostage release, and territorial withdrawals.

Despite a temporary reduction in violence, tensions remain strained, with various factions wary of derailments. President Trump has signaled optimism yet remains firm in urging expedited action from Hamas to cement the proposed peace deal amidst global calls for resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rajinder Gupta: AAP's Potential Pick for Punjab's Rajya Sabha Bypoll

Rajinder Gupta: AAP's Potential Pick for Punjab's Rajya Sabha Bypoll

 India
2
Supreme Court to Review Activist Sonam Wangchuk's Detention

Supreme Court to Review Activist Sonam Wangchuk's Detention

 India
3
Poland Scrambles Jets Amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalation

Poland Scrambles Jets Amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalation

 Global
4
Khalistani Terror Attack Chargesheet: 11 Accused, International Plotters in Focus

Khalistani Terror Attack Chargesheet: 11 Accused, International Plotters in ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Energy storage can both stabilize and disrupt fully renewable power markets

Persistent gender stereotypes continue to block women’s path in technology

AI models like ChatGPT found to generate convincing falsehoods while aiding fact-checking

LLMs outperform traditional models in real-time cryptocurrency forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025