Supreme Court Enters Culture Wars: A Term of Contention

The U.S. Supreme Court's upcoming term is set to address a series of culture war issues, including transgender athletes, gay conversion therapy, and gun rights. A key case involves a Colorado law banning conversion therapy, with the Trump administration backing a Christian counselor who challenged the law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-10-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 16:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Supreme Court is poised to play a critical role in America's cultural disputes as it begins its new term. Key cases on the docket include deliberations on transgender athletes, gay conversion therapy, guns, and race. The Court's first major hearing will examine a challenge to a Colorado law banning conversion therapy.

This term marks a continuation of sensitive issues relating to the culture wars, further complicated by remnants of the Trump presidency. The Court, with its 6-3 conservative majority, has already shaped outcomes concerning transgender-related medical care and educational content involving LGBT characters.

A case central to the term involves a Christian counselor contesting Colorado's conversion therapy ban on free speech grounds. The outcome could echo recent decisions upholding similar First Amendment challenges, while other key cases set to influence legislation on transgender athletes in sports and gun rights in Hawaii.

Sustainability at Stake: Why Policy Must Shift From First-Gen to Advanced Biofuels

Banks unprepared for climate shocks, ECB urges tougher supervision and swift policies

Informal Yet Essential: Why Half of Latin America’s Workforce Remains Unprotected

Beyond Vulnerability: How Women’s Leadership Shapes Effective Global Climate Response

