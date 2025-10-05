Populist ANO Faces Uphill Battle: Navigating Coalition Talks

The populist ANO party of Czech billionaire Andrej Babis is navigating complex coalition talks following its recent election victory, despite falling short of a majority. The party garnered a 34.5% vote share, leading ahead of Prime Minister Petr Fiala's center-right coalition that secured 23.4%.

With only 80 seats in the 200-seat lower house, ANO must form alliances to establish a functioning government. Babis aims for a one-party government supported by the anti-NATO SPD and the eurosceptic Motorists, who insist on participating directly in the cabinet. The president's role remains pivotal in post-election negotiations.

Babis rejects accusations of weakening the Czech EU and NATO stance but focuses on domestic issues over EU policy alignment. His agenda promotes higher wages and lower taxes, raising concerns about higher deficits. Amidst legal challenges, coalition resistance, and potential parliamentary conflicts, Babis contends with significant political obstacles.

(With inputs from agencies.)