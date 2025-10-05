Hagrama Mohilary Takes Oath for Fourth Term as CEM in Bodoland

Hagrama Mohilary has been sworn in as the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) in Assam's Kokrajhar district, marking his fourth tenure. This follows the Bodoland People's Front (BPF) sweeping victory in the BTC elections, securing 28 out of 40 seats.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his congratulations to Mohilary, expressing optimism for the continued development of the region. The Assam government, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, has vowed to assist the council in fulfilling its electoral promises.

The swearing-in ceremony, attended by notable figures such as Assam Governor Laxman Prasad Acharya, was marked by inclement weather, which Mohilary described as a 'blessing from the Gods'. The governing body's emphasis remains on peace, development, and fulfilling promises to the Bodoland community.

