Turkiye Stages Massive Pro-Palestinian Protests Across Cities
Hundreds of thousands in Turkiye marched to support Palestinians and a blocked aid flotilla to Gaza. In Istanbul, marchers moved from Hagia Sophia to the Golden Horn, greeted by boats with flags. Demonstrations coincided with Hamas' 2023 attack anniversary. Turkish protests condemned Israel's actions labeled as genocide.
In a significant show of solidarity, hundreds of thousands of people marched across several Turkish cities on Sunday in support of Palestinians and an aid flotilla's attempt to reach Gaza.
Istanbul witnessed the largest demonstration, with massive crowds walking from the iconic Hagia Sophia to the banks of the Golden Horn, where boats adorned with Turkish and Palestinian flags awaited their arrival. The marchers urged Muslim solidarity with Palestinians after midday prayers in front of the former Byzantine cathedral, now a mosque.
The protests marked the second anniversary of Hamas' October 2023 attack on Israel, which led to a war in Gaza, resulting in over 67,000 Palestinian deaths according to the Gaza Health Ministry. Protesters in Ankara and Izmir also voiced their condemnation of Israel's actions, labeling them as genocide.
