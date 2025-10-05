Left Menu

Standoff Intensifies: Trump and Democrats Face Off Over Shutdown

The Trump administration is considering mass layoffs of federal workers if negotiations with congressional Democrats to end the partial government shutdown do not progress. While talks remain stalled, both parties must address healthcare provisions and funding agreements to reopen the government without workforce reductions.

Amid the partial government shutdown, the Trump administration is preparing for potential mass layoffs of federal employees. This comes as negotiations with congressional Democrats remain stalled, a senior White House official indicated.

As the shutdown persists, White House National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett expressed hope that Democrats might relent, averting layoffs. However, if progress isn't made, layoffs could follow, according to White House budget director Russell Vought.

The impasse stems from Senate Democrats blocking a short-term funding resolution, demanding healthcare tax credit extensions and spending assurances. With a Senate vote looming, both parties remain at loggerheads, highlighting the urgency of reaching a bipartisan deal.

