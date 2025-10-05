Delhi Chief Minister Advocates Progress Through Unity

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, speaking at the Inter-State Brahmin Conference organized by the Maithili Brahmin Sabha, underscored her administration's commitment to provide equal opportunities to all communities and to respect their contributions.

Drawing on the teachings of Lord Parashuram, Gupta emphasized that dharma extends beyond individual actions to encompass societal responsibilities. She asserted that true progress can only be realized through societal unity.

The Chief Minister praised the Brahmin community for its longstanding influence in society through knowledge, culture, and faith. She urged for accelerated efforts to transform Delhi into a modern and developed capital.

