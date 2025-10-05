Left Menu

Delhi Chief Minister Advocates Progress Through Unity

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasized equal opportunities for all communities while addressing the Inter-State Brahmin Conference. She highlighted the Brahmin community's role as a guiding force and stressed the importance of unity and societal duty. Gupta aims for Delhi to progress into a modern and developed capital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-10-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 22:10 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Advocates Progress Through Unity
Rekha Gupta
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, speaking at the Inter-State Brahmin Conference organized by the Maithili Brahmin Sabha, underscored her administration's commitment to provide equal opportunities to all communities and to respect their contributions.

Drawing on the teachings of Lord Parashuram, Gupta emphasized that dharma extends beyond individual actions to encompass societal responsibilities. She asserted that true progress can only be realized through societal unity.

The Chief Minister praised the Brahmin community for its longstanding influence in society through knowledge, culture, and faith. She urged for accelerated efforts to transform Delhi into a modern and developed capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Claim on Bin Laden Warning and SEALs' Historic Raid

Trump's Claim on Bin Laden Warning and SEALs' Historic Raid

 Global
2
Federal Action Halted: Court Blocks Trump's Troop Deployment in Oregon

Federal Action Halted: Court Blocks Trump's Troop Deployment in Oregon

 Global
3
Vietnam's Historic Diplomatic Outreach: To Lam's Landmark Visit to North Korea

Vietnam's Historic Diplomatic Outreach: To Lam's Landmark Visit to North Kor...

 Global
4
Governors Challenge Trump’s National Guard Deployments: Legal Battle Unfolds

Governors Challenge Trump’s National Guard Deployments: Legal Battle Unfolds

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainability at Stake: Why Policy Must Shift From First-Gen to Advanced Biofuels

Banks unprepared for climate shocks, ECB urges tougher supervision and swift policies

Informal Yet Essential: Why Half of Latin America’s Workforce Remains Unprotected

Beyond Vulnerability: How Women’s Leadership Shapes Effective Global Climate Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025