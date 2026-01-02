Left Menu

Unifying Strides: Vaiko's Equality March Flags Off in Tamil Nadu

The TNCC boycotted a political event launching MDMK chief Vaiko's Equality March, flagged off by Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin. The march aims to promote communal harmony and raise awareness about drug abuse. Stalin urged coordinated efforts to eliminate drug trafficking while warning against divisive tactics.

The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) abstained from a significant political event marking the start of the Equality March led by MDMK chief Vaiko. Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated the ten-day march, which seeks to promote communal harmony and address the issue of drug abuse. However, the TNCC's absence was attributed to controversies surrounding the invitation.

Chief Minister Stalin emphasized the need for coordinated efforts between state and central governments to combat drug trafficking effectively. In light of recent drug confiscations, Stalin called on parents and educators to play a proactive role in steering the youth away from substance abuse, stressing societal responsibility.

Vaiko's march, culminating on January 12 in Madurai, is seen as a pre-election campaign push, aiming for a unified stand against divisive forces. Despite his age, Vaiko's vigor was noted by Stalin, who advised him against undertaking such strenuous campaigns, highlighting the enduring political determination to foster equality and social cohesion.

