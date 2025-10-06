Left Menu

Bihar Elections: Key Constituencies and Candidates Revealed

The Election Commission announced that the 243-member Bihar assembly will hold elections in two phases on November 6 and 11. The article highlights key constituencies and the candidates contesting in the second phase on November 11, representing parties like BJP, INC, RJD, and others.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 06-10-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 19:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, the Election Commission declared the dates for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections, set to occur on November 6 and 11. This decision initiated excitement and strategy planning among political parties and their supporters.

The commission released a list of significant constituencies for the second phase scheduled for November 11. Each constituency features candidates from India's major political factions: Janata Dal (United), Indian National Congress (INC), Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha, and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

Some of these pivotal constituencies include Valmikinagar with Dhirendra Pratap Singh from JD(U), Kargahar fronted by Santosh Kumar Mishra of INC, and Karakat represented by Arun Singh from CPI(ML) Liberation. High-stake battles are anticipated across Bettiah, Motihari, Imamganj, Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Jhanjharpur, Araria, Kishanganj, and Purnea as voters prepare to cast their ballots for their preferred candidates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

