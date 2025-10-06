Vice President Radhakrishnan Sets Stage for Parliamentary Harmony

C P Radhakrishnan, Vice President and Chairman of Rajya Sabha, is holding his first meeting with leaders of various parties at Parliament House on Tuesday. The meeting, scheduled for October 7, 2025, seeks to establish guidelines for smooth and structured parliamentary proceedings.

Among the attendees are Health Minister J P Nadda, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju. Other key figures such as Law and Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and former Prime Minister H D Devegowda will also be present.

This inaugural meeting is aimed at facilitating the smooth functioning of the House by engaging party leaders in exchanging views and suggestions. The focus is on ensuring structured discussions that maximize both time and the quality of debates without interruptions, according to a statement from Radhakrishnan's office.

(With inputs from agencies.)