Nepal Sets March Date for Crucial House Elections

Nepal's Election Commission has announced the schedule for the House of Representatives election set for March 5, 2026. This decision comes amid political transitions in the country.

The Commission detailed procedures such as party registration from November 16 to 26 and campaign activities that will run between February 15 and March 2, 2026. President Ramchandra Paudel previously announced the election date, following the dissolution of the House in September.

The electoral body aims for a transparent election and has emphasized the importance of preparation. Interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki assured that the elections will proceed on time, after stepping into the role following unrest led by Gen Z activists against the previous administration.

