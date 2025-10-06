Trump and Lula Forge Strong Trade Ties

In a significant development for international trade, U.S. President Donald Trump and Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva engaged in a highly productive telephone conversation. The leaders primarily focused on economic and trade issues, paving the way for stronger bilateral relations.

Trump announced via his social media platform that further discussions are on the agenda. Both leaders are expected to convene in person in the not too distant future, with meetings planned in both Brazil and the United States.

This dialogue underscores the commitment of both nations to enhancing economic cooperation and exploring new avenues for mutual growth and understanding.

(With inputs from agencies.)