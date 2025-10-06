Left Menu

Khaled El-Enany Takes Helm at UNESCO Amid U.S. Withdrawal

Khaled El-Enany, former Egyptian tourism and antiquities minister, has been elected the new chief of UNESCO. This decision comes as the U.S. plans a second withdrawal from the organization. El-Enany aims to rejuvenate UNESCO's attainments, gaining support despite facing domestic criticism over heritage site conservation.

Updated: 06-10-2025 22:48 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 22:48 IST
In a pivotal decision, the United Nations' cultural agency appointed Khaled El-Enany, Egypt's former tourism and antiquities minister, as its new head on Monday. This takes place as the organization faces new challenges following the U.S.'s second withdrawal announcement.

El-Enany, who was predicted to win, secured the position after a strong campaign and decisive election by UNESCO's 58-member board. His appointment is supported by 55 votes, even as the United States abstained from voting. Meanwhile, competitor Édouard Firmin Matoko received only two votes.

Facing potential financial challenges due to the U.S. withdrawal by the end of 2026, UNESCO hopes El-Enany will bolster its mission of protecting global heritage. Despite some domestic criticism regarding site conservation, his leadership is poised to navigate complex international cultural issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

