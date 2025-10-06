Left Menu

American Rebate: Trump Administration's Tariff Windfall

The Trump administration is contemplating a rebate for Americans, potentially funded by the revenues from tariff policies. White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt confirmed the idea is under discussion, although no firm decision has been made yet regarding a $2,000 rebate.

Updated: 06-10-2025 23:17 IST
The Trump administration is exploring the possibility of providing Americans with a rebate sourced from the revenues generated by President Donald Trump's tariff policy.

This information was confirmed on Monday by White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt, who clarified that discussions are ongoing, but no conclusive decision has been made.

The potential rebate, which could amount to $2,000, remains a subject of deliberation among the president and his advisers, as they evaluate the feasibility and implications of such a move.

