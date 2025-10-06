American Rebate: Trump Administration's Tariff Windfall

The Trump administration is exploring the possibility of providing Americans with a rebate sourced from the revenues generated by President Donald Trump's tariff policy.

This information was confirmed on Monday by White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt, who clarified that discussions are ongoing, but no conclusive decision has been made.

The potential rebate, which could amount to $2,000, remains a subject of deliberation among the president and his advisers, as they evaluate the feasibility and implications of such a move.

