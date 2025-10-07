Rao Narender Singh's Call for Unity in Haryana Congress

Haryana Congress's newly appointed president, Rao Narender Singh, has called for unity among party workers and leaders to bolster the party's strength. Speaking at the party's state unit headquarters, Singh emphasized cooperation and inclusivity in his leadership.

Amidst a gathering of prominent Congress leaders, including former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and party MPs, Singh criticized the BJP's divisive tactics, attributing them as significant obstacles in Congress's path during the previous elections. He stressed the need for discipline and internal dialogue rather than airing disagreements publicly.

The event also saw discussions on organizational challenges faced by Congress in Haryana over the last decade. Senior leaders stressed the importance of a robust party structure as a pivotal element for future electoral success, urging members to overcome internal factions for a unified approach. Rao Narender Singh vowed to steer the party impartially and seek solutions to past electoral setbacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)