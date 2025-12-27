Left Menu

Digvijaya Singh Stirs Political Storm with Praise for BJP's Organizational Strength

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh praised the organizational power of the RSS-BJP, sparking controversy ahead of a Congress Working Committee meeting. Singh later clarified his admiration for organizational robustness and denied dissent against Congress leadership, amidst opposition taunts from BJP about internal discord within Congress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 19:18 IST
Digvijaya Singh Stirs Political Storm with Praise for BJP's Organizational Strength
Digvijaya Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh sparked a political controversy by praising the organizational strength of the RSS-BJP in a statement on social media. Referencing Narendra Modi's rise from grassroots to Prime Minister, Singh noted the impressive organizational capabilities of the BJP, drawing immediate criticism from within his own party.

Within the Congress, leaders perceived Singh's comments as potential dissent against Rahul Gandhi's leadership. The remarks came ahead of a crucial Congress Working Committee meeting, where top party leaders were to discuss strategies, including opposition to the government's decision to scrap MGNREGA.

Amidst a media frenzy, Singh clarified his statements, emphasizing his steadfast opposition to the BJP and RSS. BJP spokespersons used the opportunity to highlight internal discord within Congress, contrasting Modi's grassroots achievements with Congress's leadership issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kerala Political Parties Clash Over Electoral Roll Hearings

Kerala Political Parties Clash Over Electoral Roll Hearings

 India
2
Tragic Discovery: Newborn Found in Hospital Bathroom Trash

Tragic Discovery: Newborn Found in Hospital Bathroom Trash

 India
3
Winter Offensive: Indian Army's Bold Counter-Terror Strategy in Kashmir

Winter Offensive: Indian Army's Bold Counter-Terror Strategy in Kashmir

 India
4
Dravidian Model of Progress: Tamil Nadu's Agricultural Renaissance

Dravidian Model of Progress: Tamil Nadu's Agricultural Renaissance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025