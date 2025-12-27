Digvijaya Singh Stirs Political Storm with Praise for BJP's Organizational Strength

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh sparked a political controversy by praising the organizational strength of the RSS-BJP in a statement on social media. Referencing Narendra Modi's rise from grassroots to Prime Minister, Singh noted the impressive organizational capabilities of the BJP, drawing immediate criticism from within his own party.

Within the Congress, leaders perceived Singh's comments as potential dissent against Rahul Gandhi's leadership. The remarks came ahead of a crucial Congress Working Committee meeting, where top party leaders were to discuss strategies, including opposition to the government's decision to scrap MGNREGA.

Amidst a media frenzy, Singh clarified his statements, emphasizing his steadfast opposition to the BJP and RSS. BJP spokespersons used the opportunity to highlight internal discord within Congress, contrasting Modi's grassroots achievements with Congress's leadership issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)