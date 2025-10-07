Sanctions Lifted: Horacio Cartes' Vindication

The United States has lifted sanctions against former Paraguayan President Horacio Cartes, which were imposed two years ago over alleged corruption. Cartes, who still wields power within Paraguay's political sphere, expressed satisfaction and humility on learning about this development.

Accusations had entailed his involvement in corrupt practices before, during, and after his presidency, along with obstructing international investigations. Despite these allegations, Cartes consistently denied any wrongdoing.

The U.S. State Department assessed that the sanctions no longer served a purpose in incentivizing changes in behavior, claiming they were not aligned with national interests. However, it is yet to be revealed whether the travel ban on Cartes will be lifted.

