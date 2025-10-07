Left Menu

Sanctions Lifted: Horacio Cartes' Vindication

The United States has lifted sanctions on former Paraguayan President Horacio Cartes, initially imposed due to alleged corruption. Cartes, who remains influential in Paraguayan politics, expressed satisfaction with the decision. The U.S. deemed the sanctions unnecessary for changing behavior, yet it's unclear if a travel ban remains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2025 02:33 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 02:33 IST
The United States has lifted sanctions against former Paraguayan President Horacio Cartes, which were imposed two years ago over alleged corruption. Cartes, who still wields power within Paraguay's political sphere, expressed satisfaction and humility on learning about this development.

Accusations had entailed his involvement in corrupt practices before, during, and after his presidency, along with obstructing international investigations. Despite these allegations, Cartes consistently denied any wrongdoing.

The U.S. State Department assessed that the sanctions no longer served a purpose in incentivizing changes in behavior, claiming they were not aligned with national interests. However, it is yet to be revealed whether the travel ban on Cartes will be lifted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

