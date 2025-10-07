Left Menu

Trump Considers Pardon for Maxwell Amidst Political Turmoil

Former President Donald Trump is contemplating a pardon for Ghislaine Maxwell, despite political risks. Maxwell, convicted of aiding Jeffrey Epstein in abusing minors, faces significant scrutiny. Trump's supporters and opponents remain critical, pressuring the release of Epstein probe files. Sean 'Diddy' Combs also seeks a pardon.

Updated: 07-10-2025 03:45 IST
Former U.S. President Donald Trump has left open the possibility of granting a pardon to Ghislaine Maxwell, who was convicted in connection with Jeffrey Epstein's notorious sexual abuse case. Maxwell was found guilty of assisting Epstein in exploiting teenage girls.

Trump's comments came the same day the U.S. Supreme Court decided not to hear Maxwell's appeal to overturn her conviction, marking yet another chapter in the saga that has been a constant source of controversy for the administration and its supporters.

As Trump's base and Democratic opponents call for transparency regarding the Epstein investigation, the question of a pardon for Maxwell stands to further complicate Trump's political landscape. Additionally, rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs has reportedly sought Trump's clemency for his own legal issues.

