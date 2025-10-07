Left Menu

Trump's Trade Tactics: The Claim of Ending Wars with Tariffs

US President Donald Trump touted his use of tariffs as a tool for peace, claiming it helped end conflicts, including between India and Pakistan. He believes tariffs serve as crucial economic leverage, preventing wars globally. However, India denies any third-party intervention, asserting conflicts resolved through direct talks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 07-10-2025 14:53 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 14:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

US President Donald Trump has declared his strategic use of tariffs as instrumental in resolving international conflicts, particularly the recent tensions between India and Pakistan. Trump claims his trade negotiations were central to preventing further escalation, attributing peace efforts to economic measures.

In a statement from the Oval Office on Monday, Trump emphasized the dual role of tariffs: boosting U.S. economic interests while simultaneously maintaining global peace. He asserted that without these economic measures, several wars would persist, suggesting his administration's adeptness in utilizing trade as a diplomatic tool.

Despite Trump's repeated assertions of intervening to halt conflicts, Indian officials consistently denied any external mediation, highlighting that de-escalation was achieved through bilateral military communications. India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated in parliament that no foreign leader influenced their military operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

