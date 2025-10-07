Trump's Trade Tactics: The Claim of Ending Wars with Tariffs

US President Donald Trump has declared his strategic use of tariffs as instrumental in resolving international conflicts, particularly the recent tensions between India and Pakistan. Trump claims his trade negotiations were central to preventing further escalation, attributing peace efforts to economic measures.

In a statement from the Oval Office on Monday, Trump emphasized the dual role of tariffs: boosting U.S. economic interests while simultaneously maintaining global peace. He asserted that without these economic measures, several wars would persist, suggesting his administration's adeptness in utilizing trade as a diplomatic tool.

Despite Trump's repeated assertions of intervening to halt conflicts, Indian officials consistently denied any external mediation, highlighting that de-escalation was achieved through bilateral military communications. India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated in parliament that no foreign leader influenced their military operations.

