Sudan's Hopeful Goal: Football Amidst Conflict

Sudan's national team aspires for their Africa Cup of Nations match against Senegal to inspire peace in their war-torn country. Despite conflict-driven challenges, the team has reached the knockout stage, emphasizing the unifying power of sport even amidst adversity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2026 19:47 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 19:47 IST
Sudan's national football team faces Senegal in the Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday, a match their coach Kwesi Appiah believes could herald peace in their conflict-ridden nation.

The team, exiled due to ongoing war, has reached the tournament's knockout stage for only the second time since their 1970 victory, symbolizing resilience despite the country's turmoil.

With tens of thousands killed and millions displaced, the hope is that a football victory could momentarily unite warring factions, just as in past matches where rival armies paused hostilities to celebrate.

