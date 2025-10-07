Governor Bose's Hospital Visit to Injured BJP Leaders in Siliguri

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose is scheduled to visit a Siliguri hospital on Tuesday, where two BJP leaders, MP Khagen Murmu and MLA Shankar Ghosh, are receiving medical care. The officials confirmed the visit following an attack on the leaders by a mob in the landslide-stricken Nagrakata area of Jalpaiguri district.

The BJP leaders' hospitalization in Siliguri's Matigara area follows the violent incident, which Bose condemned strongly. The governor has voiced his concern over the attack and called on authorities to ensure that such breaches of law and order do not happen again, as communicated by the Raj Bhavan's official representative.

MP Murmu and MLA Ghosh were in Nagrakata, observing the aftermath of recent floods and landslides, when they were targeted by the violent crowd. Governor Bose's visit aims to address the consequences of this assault and urge preventative measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)