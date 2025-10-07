Left Menu

Andrej Babis' Coalition Conundrum: Navigating Czech Politics

Czech populist billionaire Andrej Babis is negotiating a coalition government with eurosceptic and far-right parties after his ANO party won a parliamentary election. Babis aims to form a government despite policy differences on EU and NATO, climate policies, and aid for Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2025 16:22 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 16:22 IST
Czech populist billionaire Andrej Babis is in talks to form a coalition government with eurosceptic and far-right parties after his ANO party secured a parliamentary election victory, albeit without a majority.

Following the October 3-4 vote, Babis had initially planned for an ANO-only minority cabinet supported by eurosceptic Motorists and the far-right SPD. However, both parties insisted on having ministers within the government. The negotiations revolve around forming a common government, with SPD and Motorists seeking specific ministerial positions.

There are lingering disagreements, such as SPD's push for a referendum on exiting the EU and NATO, which Babis opposes. ANO and its allies are skeptical of EU agreements on migration and climate, further complicating coalition talks. President Petr Pavel, favoring continuity of Czech support for Ukraine, plays a key role as the political landscape evolves.

(With inputs from agencies.)

