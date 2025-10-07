Left Menu

Security Bolstering: 1,200 CAPF Units Set for Bihar Assembly Elections

The Election Commission plans to deploy up to 1,200 CAPF companies for the Bihar Assembly elections, with units sourced from various security forces. This decision follows Bihar's request for 1,800 companies. Voting is scheduled for November 6 and 11, with results on November 14.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2025 16:54 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 16:54 IST
Security Bolstering: 1,200 CAPF Units Set for Bihar Assembly Elections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission (EC) is preparing to fortify security for the impending Bihar Assembly elections, with a potential deployment of up to 1,200 Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) companies, officials announced on Tuesday. Already, approximately 500 units have arrived in the state for preliminary arrangements.

The final decision on the total number of companies, which could increase to 1,200, awaits approval from both the EC and the Ministry of Home Affairs. Bihar initially requested 1,800 companies for the electoral process, reflecting the significant security concerns for the two-phased elections set for November 6 and 11.

Diverse forces including Sashastra Seema Bal, Central Reserve Police Force, and Border Security Force will contribute to the security personnel, supplementing local police efforts. Each CAPF company comprises 70-80 personnel, forming a crucial element in ensuring order during the voting and subsequent vote-counting on November 14.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kolkata Thunderbolts Stage Dramatic Comeback to Defeat Kochi in Volleyball Showdown

Kolkata Thunderbolts Stage Dramatic Comeback to Defeat Kochi in Volleyball S...

 India
2
Tata Tensions: Leadership Struggle Puts $180 Billion Empire in Spotlight

Tata Tensions: Leadership Struggle Puts $180 Billion Empire in Spotlight

 India
3
Daring Rescue: Toddler Recovered After Dramatic Kidnapping

Daring Rescue: Toddler Recovered After Dramatic Kidnapping

 India
4
K-RIDE To Re-invite Tenders for BSRP as L&T Contract Terminated

K-RIDE To Re-invite Tenders for BSRP as L&T Contract Terminated

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025