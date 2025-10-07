Security Bolstering: 1,200 CAPF Units Set for Bihar Assembly Elections

The Election Commission (EC) is preparing to fortify security for the impending Bihar Assembly elections, with a potential deployment of up to 1,200 Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) companies, officials announced on Tuesday. Already, approximately 500 units have arrived in the state for preliminary arrangements.

The final decision on the total number of companies, which could increase to 1,200, awaits approval from both the EC and the Ministry of Home Affairs. Bihar initially requested 1,800 companies for the electoral process, reflecting the significant security concerns for the two-phased elections set for November 6 and 11.

Diverse forces including Sashastra Seema Bal, Central Reserve Police Force, and Border Security Force will contribute to the security personnel, supplementing local police efforts. Each CAPF company comprises 70-80 personnel, forming a crucial element in ensuring order during the voting and subsequent vote-counting on November 14.

