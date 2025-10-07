Left Menu

Macron Under Siege: Political Crisis Deepens in France

France faces a major political crisis, with escalating calls for President Emmanuel Macron's resignation amid disarray in the government. Former allies criticize Macron's handling of the deadlock, as investors react with concern and French stocks fall. Talks with political opponents are ongoing, while the far-right calls for a parliamentary dissolution.

France is engulfed in political turmoil as President Emmanuel Macron faces mounting pressure to resign or call a snap parliamentary election. The political chaos has led to the resignation of five prime ministers in under two years. Despite the storm, Macron remains firm on completing his term, which ends in 2027.

Former Prime Minister Edouard Philippe called for Macron to step down to resolve the crisis as the outgoing Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu attempts to form a new government. Investors are worried about France's budget deficit, causing markets to react and French stocks to decline.

As Macron's former allies turn against him, talks continue with conservative and centrist parties. Meanwhile, the far-right National Rally has opted out of discussions, urging a dissolution of the National Assembly amid fears of another divided parliament.

