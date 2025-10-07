Left Menu

Shock in Herdecke: Mayor-Elect Stabbed in Western Germany

Iris Stalzer, the newly elected mayor of Herdecke, Germany, was discovered with serious stab wounds in her apartment. Chancellor Friedrich Merz condemned the attack as horrifying. Police are conducting a large operation in the town as Stalzer, a Social Democrat, fights for her life in hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 07-10-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 18:30 IST
  • Country:
  • Germany

Iris Stalzer, the newly elected mayor of Herdecke in western Germany, was found severely injured in her apartment with multiple stab wounds, according to local media.

Chancellor Friedrich Merz described the attack as an abhorrent act, expressing deep concern for Stalzer's life and wishing for her recovery.

The local police have not released detailed information but confirmed a significant operation is underway in Herdecke, drawing national attention and shock.

(With inputs from agencies.)

