Shock in Herdecke: Mayor-Elect Stabbed in Western Germany

Iris Stalzer, the newly elected mayor of Herdecke in western Germany, was found severely injured in her apartment with multiple stab wounds, according to local media.

Chancellor Friedrich Merz described the attack as an abhorrent act, expressing deep concern for Stalzer's life and wishing for her recovery.

The local police have not released detailed information but confirmed a significant operation is underway in Herdecke, drawing national attention and shock.

(With inputs from agencies.)