India and Germany Forge Stronger Ties for a Resilient Future

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized India and Germany's responsibility to create robust supply chains and enhance their partnership in critical technologies. During the India-Germany CEOs Forum, Modi highlighted the bilateral cooperation in economic, defense, and technological sectors, opening new opportunities for global leadership and sustainable solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gandhinagar | Updated: 12-01-2026 21:50 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 21:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a push to fortify global supply chains, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the increasingly strategic partnership between India and Germany. Addressing the India-Germany CEOs Forum, Modi underscored the shared responsibility of both nations in mitigating dependency risks on critical technologies and machinery.

Modi, speaking in Gandhinagar alongside visiting German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, celebrated the over USD 50 billion trade mark achieved by the two nations. He announced deeper cooperation in strategic sectors including defense and space, aligning with a broader aim to transform their trusted relationship into a technology partnership.

The Prime Minister articulated a vision for India as a leader in green and emerging technologies, inviting German companies to join the journey. With ongoing reforms bolstering growth, Modi assured ease of doing business as India and Germany pioneer sustainable solutions for their collective global future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

