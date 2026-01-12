India and Germany Forge Stronger Ties for a Resilient Future

In a push to fortify global supply chains, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the increasingly strategic partnership between India and Germany. Addressing the India-Germany CEOs Forum, Modi underscored the shared responsibility of both nations in mitigating dependency risks on critical technologies and machinery.

Modi, speaking in Gandhinagar alongside visiting German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, celebrated the over USD 50 billion trade mark achieved by the two nations. He announced deeper cooperation in strategic sectors including defense and space, aligning with a broader aim to transform their trusted relationship into a technology partnership.

The Prime Minister articulated a vision for India as a leader in green and emerging technologies, inviting German companies to join the journey. With ongoing reforms bolstering growth, Modi assured ease of doing business as India and Germany pioneer sustainable solutions for their collective global future.

