High-Stakes Bihar Assembly Showdown: Key Constituencies to Watch

The Bihar assembly elections are set to be a riveting spectacle, with no major political party yet announcing candidates. The focus is on key battlegrounds like Raghopur, Mahua, Mokama, Sheohar, and Harnaut, where fierce competition is anticipated.

Raghopur remains a stronghold for Tejashwi Yadav of the RJD, with potential contention from Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor. In Mahua, Tej Pratap Yadav's former suspension adds drama, as he vies for influence against his brother's close aide.

Mokama's political terrain is dominated by Anant Kumar Singh and potential challengers, while Harnaut is poised for intrigue as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar might break his aversion to dynasty politics. The election outcomes could reshape Bihar's governance dynamics.

