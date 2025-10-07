Left Menu

Karnataka's Leadership Roulette: Will the Congress High Command End Speculation?

Within Siddaramaiah's administration in Karnataka, rumors are circulating about a potential shift in leadership by year-end. Calls to quell these rumors have been issued by senior ministers, highlighting concerns about internal party confusion and governance stability.

Updated: 07-10-2025 19:19 IST
Amid swirling speculations regarding a potential change in Karnataka's Chief Minister, senior ministers in Siddaramaiah's cabinet have urged the Congress high command to address the issue decisively. The uncertainty has sparked concerns about internal party chaos and administrative effectiveness.

Public Works Department Minister Satish Jarkiholi and Home Minister G Parameshwara independently emphasized the necessity for the party's top brass to dispel the growing rumors that a leadership change could occur when the government hits the mid-point of its term. Jarkiholi stressed that a prompt resolution would prevent confusion within the bureaucracy and party ranks.

Reports from local political circles suggest tensions surrounding a power-sharing agreement between current Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar. Speculation was fueled by recent comments from Congress members, although Siddaramaiah has reiterated his intent to complete his term. Amidst competitive leadership dynamics, the party remains tight-lipped about a potential rotational chief minister arrangement.

