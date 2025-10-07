Left Menu

Political Tensions Erupt in Tripura: TMC Headquarters Vandalized

The TMC's Tripura headquarters was allegedly vandalized by members of the BJP's youth wing following attacks on BJP officials in West Bengal. TMC leader Santanu Saha reported the incident and blamed BJP Yuva Morcha activists. Despite prior warnings, police failed to act, leading TMC to plan formal complaints.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) claimed on Tuesday that its Tripura unit headquarters in Agartala was vandalized by youths associated with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The alleged attack occurred a day after BJP MP Khagen Murmu and MLA Sankar Ghosh were reportedly assaulted in a flood-hit region of northern West Bengal.

State TMC President Santanu Saha accused BJP Yuva Morcha members of damaging furniture and signboards at the TMC office in the Motor Stand area, while chanting anti-TMC slogans.

