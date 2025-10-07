Left Menu

Putin's Legacy: Celebrating 73 Years of Influence

Vladimir Putin, Russia's longest-serving president, marked his 73rd birthday with praise from supporters, highlighting his impact on stabilizing Russia after the Soviet Union's collapse. Key political figures acknowledge his role, while international leaders send their wishes, recognizing his significant influence on global affairs.

On Tuesday, Vladimir Putin, Russia's long-standing president, celebrated his 73rd birthday amid widespread acclaim from supporters and global leaders alike. His tenure is credited with steering Russia through turbulent times following the Soviet Union's dissolution.

Kremlin envoy Vladimir Medinsky emphasized Putin's critical role in halting the nation's fragmentation and realigning it with its historical trajectory, a sentiment echoed by influential figures including Vyacheslav Volodin and Sergei Sobyanin.

International leaders, starting with Israel's Benyamin Netanyahu, extended birthday wishes, underscoring Putin's global influence. As part of the day's activities, Putin is expected to convene a Security Council meeting, showcasing his commitment to Russia's governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

