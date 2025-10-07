Left Menu

Justice Department Under Scrutiny: Bondi's Bold Moves Amid Political Controversies

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, addressing a Senate panel, announced the Justice Department’s commitment to ending perceived weaponization, even as Trump rivals face federal scrutiny. Bondi's statement sparks fierce criticism, highlighting a divisive shift in the department’s direction under Trump's administration.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi addressed the Senate Judiciary Committee, affirming the Justice Department's aim to end what she describes as the 'weaponization of justice.' This statement comes amid ongoing investigations of President Donald Trump's adversaries.

Bondi criticized the FBI's probe into Trump's 2020 election contest efforts, labeling it an 'unconstitutional abuse of power.' Meanwhile, former FBI Director James Comey, who investigated Trump-Russia ties, faces charges after an indictment by the department.

Critics, including Senator Dick Durbin, argue Bondi's actions align too closely with Trump's agenda, dismantling long-established norms and impacting corruption and white-collar crime investigations. The political upheaval leaves a significant mark on the department's history.

