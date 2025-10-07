Left Menu

Slogans, Sun, and Scandal: Political Tensions Erupt at Himachal Rally

College students in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district face legal action for chanting anti-chief minister slogans during a rally. The BJP criticized the Congress for suppressing dissent, while police accused ABVP workers of inciting chaos. The clash highlighted simmering political tensions and governance issues in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 07-10-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 20:02 IST
Slogans, Sun, and Scandal: Political Tensions Erupt at Himachal Rally
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

College students in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district have been booked for allegedly raising anti-chief minister slogans and spreading false information during a rally, authorities confirmed on Monday.

The opposition BJP sharply criticized the Congress-led government, accusing it of exceeding limits by silencing dissent through legal action. Meanwhile, police claimed that members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) arrived uninvited, intent on causing disruption.

The controversy erupted during an October 4 rally in Darlaghat, where development schemes were launched by the chief minister. Tensions escalated when students expressed grievances over event mismanagement and lack of timely food service. As video footage circulated online, showcasing attendees enduring the scorching sun without food, authorities registered an FIR, citing incitement of regional hatred.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luxury Vehicle Smuggling Bust: Kerala Celebrities Under Scrutiny

Luxury Vehicle Smuggling Bust: Kerala Celebrities Under Scrutiny

 India
2
Saluting the Guardians of Indian Skies: Air Force Day Celebration

Saluting the Guardians of Indian Skies: Air Force Day Celebration

 India
3
Capitol Standoff: Government Shutdown and the Healthcare Clash

Capitol Standoff: Government Shutdown and the Healthcare Clash

 United States
4
The Conservative Comeback: Embracing Trump's Playbook

The Conservative Comeback: Embracing Trump's Playbook

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploitation of posthumous digital data looms without global regulation

Technology alone fails to drive AI uptake in farming without inclusive policies

IoT devices remain prime cyber targets in smart cities; PUFs and blockchain solutions may help

AI agents could transform blockchain decision-making and strengthen decentralized trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025