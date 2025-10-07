Slogans, Sun, and Scandal: Political Tensions Erupt at Himachal Rally

College students in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district have been booked for allegedly raising anti-chief minister slogans and spreading false information during a rally, authorities confirmed on Monday.

The opposition BJP sharply criticized the Congress-led government, accusing it of exceeding limits by silencing dissent through legal action. Meanwhile, police claimed that members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) arrived uninvited, intent on causing disruption.

The controversy erupted during an October 4 rally in Darlaghat, where development schemes were launched by the chief minister. Tensions escalated when students expressed grievances over event mismanagement and lack of timely food service. As video footage circulated online, showcasing attendees enduring the scorching sun without food, authorities registered an FIR, citing incitement of regional hatred.

(With inputs from agencies.)