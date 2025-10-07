Madagascar's Political Crisis: A Call for National Dialogue Amidst Growing Unrest

President Andry Rajoelina of Madagascar has announced intentions to convene a "national dialogue" following youth-led protests demanding political change. The protests come amid significant dissatisfaction with poverty and corruption on the island nation.

In a bid to quell unrest, Rajoelina appointed General Ruphin Fortunat Zafisambo as the new prime minister, replacing his entire cabinet a week after dismissing them. However, the move did not satisfy demonstrators initially protesting over water and electricity outages, who now demand Rajoelina's resignation.

The protests, inspired by similar movements in Kenya and Nepal, represent a significant challenge to Rajoelina's government. Despite the reshuffle and proposed dialogue, tension remains high, with the U.N. reporting deaths and injuries, figures contested by the government.