Left Menu

Madagascar's Political Crisis: A Call for National Dialogue Amidst Growing Unrest

Madagascar's President Andry Rajoelina plans a national dialogue following large Gen Z-inspired protests over poverty and corruption. Recent political changes failed to address grievances, leading to demands for Rajoelina's resignation. The unrest highlights discontent with water and electricity shortages in the nation. The U.N. reports fatalities and injuries during protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 20:03 IST
Madagascar's Political Crisis: A Call for National Dialogue Amidst Growing Unrest
President Andry Rajoelina

President Andry Rajoelina of Madagascar has announced intentions to convene a "national dialogue" following youth-led protests demanding political change. The protests come amid significant dissatisfaction with poverty and corruption on the island nation.

In a bid to quell unrest, Rajoelina appointed General Ruphin Fortunat Zafisambo as the new prime minister, replacing his entire cabinet a week after dismissing them. However, the move did not satisfy demonstrators initially protesting over water and electricity outages, who now demand Rajoelina's resignation.

The protests, inspired by similar movements in Kenya and Nepal, represent a significant challenge to Rajoelina's government. Despite the reshuffle and proposed dialogue, tension remains high, with the U.N. reporting deaths and injuries, figures contested by the government.

TRENDING

1
Luxury Vehicle Smuggling Bust: Kerala Celebrities Under Scrutiny

Luxury Vehicle Smuggling Bust: Kerala Celebrities Under Scrutiny

 India
2
Saluting the Guardians of Indian Skies: Air Force Day Celebration

Saluting the Guardians of Indian Skies: Air Force Day Celebration

 India
3
Capitol Standoff: Government Shutdown and the Healthcare Clash

Capitol Standoff: Government Shutdown and the Healthcare Clash

 United States
4
The Conservative Comeback: Embracing Trump's Playbook

The Conservative Comeback: Embracing Trump's Playbook

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploitation of posthumous digital data looms without global regulation

Technology alone fails to drive AI uptake in farming without inclusive policies

IoT devices remain prime cyber targets in smart cities; PUFs and blockchain solutions may help

AI agents could transform blockchain decision-making and strengthen decentralized trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025