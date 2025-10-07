Political Tensions Rise in North Bengal Amid Flood and Landslide Crisis
The attack on two BJP leaders in flood-hit north Bengal has escalated into a political conflict. With 32 dead from recent floods and landslides, tensions rise as the Centre demands answers from the TMC government. Chief Minister Banerjee's hospital visit to injured leaders highlights the ongoing crisis.
- Country:
- India
The political debate over the assault on two BJP leaders in flood-affected north Bengal intensified on Tuesday. The Centre demanded responses from the TMC government, while accusing 'jihadi elements' of the attack. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited the hospitalized BJP MP Khagen Murmu to inquire about his health.
The confrontation escalated alongside the Darjeeling district's rising death toll of 32 from landslides and flash floods. Thousands remain stranded as Banerjee met Murmu, who is receiving treatment for severe injuries in a Siliguri hospital, assuring government support.
Meanwhile, the BJP criticized the TMC for police inaction, with no arrests made as of yet. Union officials, including Prime Minister Modi and Minister Kiran Rijiju, demanded accountability and investigations, citing severe law and order concerns in the region.