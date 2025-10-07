Left Menu

Political Tensions Rise in North Bengal Amid Flood and Landslide Crisis

The attack on two BJP leaders in flood-hit north Bengal has escalated into a political conflict. With 32 dead from recent floods and landslides, tensions rise as the Centre demands answers from the TMC government. Chief Minister Banerjee's hospital visit to injured leaders highlights the ongoing crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Siliguri/Newdelhi | Updated: 07-10-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 20:09 IST
Political Tensions Rise in North Bengal Amid Flood and Landslide Crisis
  • Country:
  • India

The political debate over the assault on two BJP leaders in flood-affected north Bengal intensified on Tuesday. The Centre demanded responses from the TMC government, while accusing 'jihadi elements' of the attack. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited the hospitalized BJP MP Khagen Murmu to inquire about his health.

The confrontation escalated alongside the Darjeeling district's rising death toll of 32 from landslides and flash floods. Thousands remain stranded as Banerjee met Murmu, who is receiving treatment for severe injuries in a Siliguri hospital, assuring government support.

Meanwhile, the BJP criticized the TMC for police inaction, with no arrests made as of yet. Union officials, including Prime Minister Modi and Minister Kiran Rijiju, demanded accountability and investigations, citing severe law and order concerns in the region.

TRENDING

1
Luxury Vehicle Smuggling Bust: Kerala Celebrities Under Scrutiny

Luxury Vehicle Smuggling Bust: Kerala Celebrities Under Scrutiny

 India
2
Saluting the Guardians of Indian Skies: Air Force Day Celebration

Saluting the Guardians of Indian Skies: Air Force Day Celebration

 India
3
Capitol Standoff: Government Shutdown and the Healthcare Clash

Capitol Standoff: Government Shutdown and the Healthcare Clash

 United States
4
The Conservative Comeback: Embracing Trump's Playbook

The Conservative Comeback: Embracing Trump's Playbook

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploitation of posthumous digital data looms without global regulation

Technology alone fails to drive AI uptake in farming without inclusive policies

IoT devices remain prime cyber targets in smart cities; PUFs and blockchain solutions may help

AI agents could transform blockchain decision-making and strengthen decentralized trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025