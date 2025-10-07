Arvind Kejriwal's New Bungalow: A Fresh Start at Lodhi Estate

Arvind Kejriwal, the national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party, is preparing to relocate to his newly allotted residence at 95, Lodhi Estate, pending renovation completion by Diwali, according to party insiders.

Following acceptance of the central allotment, Kejriwal is set to move with his family, marking over a year since his resignation as Delhi's chief minister. The allocation comes amid the Delhi High Court's rebuke to the Centre for delays.

The decision highlights his entitlement to a central government bungalow as the head of a national party, while political parties scrutinize renovation expenditures and alleged irregularities at the prior Hill Staff Road residence.

