Left Menu

Arvind Kejriwal's New Bungalow: A Fresh Start at Lodhi Estate

Arvind Kejriwal, Aam Aadmi Party's national convener, is slated to move into a new official residence at Lodhi Estate. The move, anticipated around Diwali, follows a contentious renovation period and political scrutiny, underlining his entitlement as a national party chief.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 20:17 IST
Arvind Kejriwal's New Bungalow: A Fresh Start at Lodhi Estate
Arvind Kejriwal
  • Country:
  • India

Arvind Kejriwal, the national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party, is preparing to relocate to his newly allotted residence at 95, Lodhi Estate, pending renovation completion by Diwali, according to party insiders.

Following acceptance of the central allotment, Kejriwal is set to move with his family, marking over a year since his resignation as Delhi's chief minister. The allocation comes amid the Delhi High Court's rebuke to the Centre for delays.

The decision highlights his entitlement to a central government bungalow as the head of a national party, while political parties scrutinize renovation expenditures and alleged irregularities at the prior Hill Staff Road residence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luxury Vehicle Smuggling Bust: Kerala Celebrities Under Scrutiny

Luxury Vehicle Smuggling Bust: Kerala Celebrities Under Scrutiny

 India
2
Saluting the Guardians of Indian Skies: Air Force Day Celebration

Saluting the Guardians of Indian Skies: Air Force Day Celebration

 India
3
Capitol Standoff: Government Shutdown and the Healthcare Clash

Capitol Standoff: Government Shutdown and the Healthcare Clash

 United States
4
The Conservative Comeback: Embracing Trump's Playbook

The Conservative Comeback: Embracing Trump's Playbook

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploitation of posthumous digital data looms without global regulation

Technology alone fails to drive AI uptake in farming without inclusive policies

IoT devices remain prime cyber targets in smart cities; PUFs and blockchain solutions may help

AI agents could transform blockchain decision-making and strengthen decentralized trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025