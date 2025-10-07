Stabbing of German Mayor Sparks Investigation and Memories of Past Political Violence

Iris Stalzer, the newly elected mayor of Herdecke, was found with severe stab wounds and is in critical condition, German authorities confirmed. The attack, happening amid a contentious election climate, is under investigation, with police considering various possibilities, including potential close family involvement.

The violent incident occurred on Tuesday when Stalzer managed to return to her home despite sustaining injuries to her neck and abdomen. She was immediately airlifted to a hospital and remains in intensive care. Meanwhile, Stalzer's teenage children have been questioned by police as part of the ongoing investigation.

This case has stirred memories of previous attacks on politicians, after a study revealed that 60% of German politicians faced violence. Authorities, including Chancellor Friedrich Merz, are pressing for a swift probe. The incident underscores rising tensions surrounding political figures in Germany.

