Maoist Rifts: A Leader Calls for Peace

Mallojula Venugopal, a senior leader and politburo member of the Communist Party of India (Maoist), has reportedly resigned and called for a temporary renouncement of armed struggle. This development has shaken the party and revealed a division in ideology.

Venugopal, also known by his alias Sonu, has gained support from the CPI (Maoist)'s North sub-Zonal and West sub-Zonal Bureaus. In his resignation statement, Venugopal emphasized that a segment within the party opposed the continuation of violence.

Meanwhile, Thippiri Tirupathi, alias Devji, who is believed to be the new General Secretary, favors the continuation of their armed operations. Telangana police urged Maoist members to surrender, offering assurances of fair treatment. As authorities seek to verify the statements, the future of CPI (Maoist) remains uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)