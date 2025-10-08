Left Menu

Bihar's Centenarian Voters: A Shrinking Demographic

Bihar, with 14,000 voters over 100 years old, has seen a notable decline in its very senior citizens' voter category, as evident in recent electoral roll revisions. The number of voters aged 85 and above dropped dramatically following the Special Intensive Revision, affecting overall voter demographics before upcoming assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 08-10-2025 08:50 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 08:50 IST
Bihar's Centenarian Voters: A Shrinking Demographic
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The state of Bihar is witnessing a demographic shift in its voter base, particularly among centenarian voters, according to recent data from the Election Commission. More than 14,000 voters are over 100 years old, but the overall number of 'very senior citizens' has seen a sharp decline after a scrutiny exercise.

This trend emerged following the Special Intensive Revision of the electoral rolls. Voters aged 85 and above diminished significantly from 16,07,527 on January 1 to 4,03,985 post-revision. Meanwhile, a drop in female and male voters was also noted, with numbers falling from 3.72 crore to 3.49 crore, and 4.07 crore to 3.92 crore, respectively.

As Bihar prepares for its two-phase assembly elections on November 6 and 11, the voter rolls had undergone major overhauls. From an initial 7.89 crore voters, 65 lakh names were shortlisted, leading to a draft of 7.24 crore electors by August 1. Further corrections removed 3.66 lakh ineligible voters and added 21.53 lakh new applications, raising the final tally to 7.43 crore electors.

TRENDING

1
Political Tensions Flare as BJP MLA Accuses Mamata Banerjee of Exploiting Hospital Visit

Political Tensions Flare as BJP MLA Accuses Mamata Banerjee of Exploiting Ho...

 India
2
Luxury Vehicle Smuggling Ring Linked to Famous Actors Uncovered

Luxury Vehicle Smuggling Ring Linked to Famous Actors Uncovered

 India
3
Celebrating 25 Years of Modi's Milestone Leadership

Celebrating 25 Years of Modi's Milestone Leadership

 India
4
Gold's New Highs: A Safe Haven Amidst Global Turmoil

Gold's New Highs: A Safe Haven Amidst Global Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploitation of posthumous digital data looms without global regulation

Technology alone fails to drive AI uptake in farming without inclusive policies

IoT devices remain prime cyber targets in smart cities; PUFs and blockchain solutions may help

AI agents could transform blockchain decision-making and strengthen decentralized trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025